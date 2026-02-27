Monarch: Legacy of Monsters producer Tory Tunnell shared why the show decided to introduce a brand new titan as the primary antagonist for its second season.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Tunnell, who is the wife of showrunner Joby Harold, explained, “I think that we felt like it would be really fun to do something new and to give audiences something that they weren’t expecting and to have that Titan navigating, you know, places of the planet that we haven’t seen before.”

“And allowing it to have its own sort of personality in its own way, and also having it be something that, you know, we always think about, these monsters are always a great metaphor, as in any great sci-fi or any great horror for what it means to be human,” she elaborated. “And these monsters have always represented this existential crisis that we have, and, you know, the things that are out of our control. And so for this season, this monster is very bespoke to the drama that we’ve conceived, and it felt like it had to be inevitable that it was this Titan and no other.”

Tunnell had previously made similar comments while discussing the new monster in an interview with SFX Magazine in January sharing, “We really want to have these new Titans rooted in reality, so we spend a lot of time making sure that they make sense, like the way that they’re moving, or whatever their fuel is, and that the whole idea is integrated.”

She added, “We're also trying to match it thematically with what we're doing in the show. There's a lot of conversations that go into it.”

Additionally, while speaking with ComicBook.com, Tunnell explained why the show won’t feature any other monsters aside from Godzilla, King Kong, and this new Titan X.

She shared that certain Toho monsters are off limits, “I mean, yes, but not in a way that it’s you know, it feels like it is, gatekeeping. I think it’s something that we’re also, we want the world to feel as big as possible. And so for us to we don’t want to be overlapping with what the features are doing, because that just narrows the world.”

“So we’re always trying to look for, you know, what story hasn’t been told, and how can we tell that in a really effective way? And how can we take pieces that we know are coming or that came before us and have it all feel of a piece and all feel cohesive in a way that also surprises and doesn’t exhaust,” Tunnell said.

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm. It will also guest star Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón. The second season season is now streaming on Apple TV.

