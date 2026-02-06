Sci-Fi author Michael F. Kane, known for his After Moses series, shared one reason why woke activists try to take over wholesome stories and franchises.

Kane shared his reason after he went viral for sharing a picture of the ending of How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and simply wrote, “More children’s stories should end like this.”

The post was attacked by a number of woke activists especially gender ideologues pushing the fantasy that Hiccup and Astrid are somehow LGBTQ+ character and transgender.

One individual wrote, “thats the most bi4bi t4t couple to have ever bied and tied what r u up to.”

Another wrote, “what a beautiful T4T couple.”

Still another posted, “‘go to hell’ is weak, ‘i hope your favorite hetgem gets used as tradwife propaganda’ is real. it’s happening to me.”

This post sparked a response from Kane where he shared why he believes these woke activists attack these wholesome properties. First he posited, “Woke fans need to aggressively OWN the pieces of entertainment they obsess over. They do not want you, as a normal American with normal values, to even enjoy the same thing as them.”

He then explained why, “One is that they may be forced to confront the fact that the world does NOT in fact validate their perverse worldview. 'If the trads like this thing then what does that mean for me?' is not a question that they want to ask themselves.”

Kane goes on to claim that the reason why these individuals lie and claim Hiccup and Astrid are transgender is because it is “a coping mechanism for the cognitive dissonance they experience.”

After this explanation, Kane goes on to speculate why the woke activists are attracted to the franchise, “The woke fans of this series LIKE Hiccup and Astrid as a couple because instinctively, despite the lies they've swallowed, they know that it's a good and lovely thing to show them growing up and getting married. That showing them as loving parents is a good thing. They have to lie to explain away their love of it, but they do love it.”

What Kane is saying aligns with Church teaching. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “The natural law is written and engraved on the soul of each and every man; it is human reason ordaining him to do good and forbidding him to sin.”

St. Paul also observes in Romans 2:14-16, “For when the Gentiles who do not have the law by nature observe the prescriptions of the law, they are a law for themselves even though they do not have the law. They show that the demands of the law are written in their hearts, while their conscience also bears witness and their conflicting thoughts accuse or even defend them on the day when, according to my gospel, God will judge people’s hidden works through Christ Jesus.”

This truth that is embedded in How To Train Your Dragon can be a way to remove the scales from the eyes of people enslaved to wokeness. Kane explains, “Art that tells the truth can be powerful. We need more art that tells the truth to be put into the hands of those that have deceived themselves. … Maybe someday some of these folks will be more receptive to bigger and deeper truths.”

In fact, he points to C.S. Lewis’ conversion to Christianity after he read George MacDonald’s fairy tale Phantastes. Lewis shared in his autobiography Surprised by Joy: The Shape of My Early Life, “But now I saw the bright shadow coming out of the book into the real world and resting there, transforming all common things and yet itself unchanged. Or, more accurately, I saw the common things drawn into the bright shadow. Unde hoc mihi? In the depth of my disgraces, in the then invincible ignorance of my intellect, all this was given me without asking, even without consent. That night my imagination was, in a certain sense, baptised; the rest of me, not unnaturally, took longer. I had not the faintest notion what I had let myself in for by buying Phantastes.”

Given this Kane concludes by offering some sage advice, “Don't let [the woke] claim good and lovely things as their own. And keep telling good stories through good art.”

NEXT: 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Fails To Break Into Top 10 Shows On Paramount+ After Latest Memberberry Episode