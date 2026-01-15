Any time any news of Harry Potter or related products, a cancel mob pops up to try to concern troll the people making the product or production to try to drop out. Now, Upper Deck has announced they have a license for Harry Potter cards, and the BlueSky board game mob has activated to try to put a stop to it.

Though the video game Hogwarts Legacy received the most media attention for Harry Potter cancellations a few years back, culminating with a female streamer getting bullied off the internet for merely playing the game on her livestreams, the cancel mob attacking the property continued heavily into 2025.

JK Rowling ran afoul of the leftists who used to hail Harry Potter as the only book series they ever read because she had the high crime of saying that a man is a man and cannot be a woman. With the modern social justice ethos, this is something unforgivable, and the mob dedicates they/themselves to destroying everything around her.

Last year saw the cancellation of a new edition of Harry Potter: Codenames. While the last game seemed to come out unscathed, this iteration received a pile-on on BlueSky, harassing the company, Czech Games, about producing this new version.

Czech Games sadly capitulated, apologizing for doing some nebulous harm by simply making a game, and stating they would donate all of their profits to trans charity. It wasn’t enough for the bullies who still demanded cancellation, but it stood regardless.

It didn’t stop with games, however, as a new audio production of Harry Potter with a full cast was being produced. This audiobook has great ratings on Amazon and really pulled out the stops for production, and it made the woke lunatics very mad.

One of the actresses was harassed early on and made a statement:

And upon its release, a voice actor from Baldur’s Gate 3 came in to try to get people to cancel the production further. His tweet mostly was rejected, but it was a clear attempt at getting a mob going:

Now, Upper Deck made a new announcement they have the Harry Potter license:

Upper Deck is excited to bring its iconic brands and flagship products to the world of Harry Potter. Initial releases will include Upper Deck Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 25th Anniversary Trading Cards, a cinematic journey celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Sorcerer’s Stone. The set will include iconic Upper Deck flagship inserts, including UD Debuts featuring UD exclusives, high gloss, and Outburst parallels including a gold 1/1. To follow that, fans can also look forward to Fleer Ultra Harry Potter, which will showcase iconic Fleer Ultra inserts and original art trading cards. Key characters from the Harry Potter franchise will make their Upper Deck debuts, including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Dumbledore, and Professor Snape. Both trading card sets will be available at Certified Diamond Dealers, mass retailers, as well as Upper Deck’s e-Pack™ platform.

This created speculation in the board game industry that there might be Harry Potter expansions of some of Upper Deck’s games over on Board Game Geek; however, the mob started to come after them almost immediately for the announcement.

Board game designer Marcine Leiman, who is a man pretending to be a woman, started to rile the mob on BlueSky to harass Upper Deck:

He continued with a long thread:

The post started to go viral on BlueSky, as much as one does at this point on the dead platform, but the concern trolling soon spilled over to the website Board Game Geek, a board game rules and cataloging site which has turned into a far-left echo chamber forum in recent years.

Naturally, a thread got going regarding Upper Deck’s Legendary Card Game, which popped up trying to encourage the cancel mob further:

It seems they’re trying the same tactics again. Upper Deck, however, is a much larger company than Czech Games, and we will see if they are prone to responding to such tactics.

What do you think about more cancel attempts from the anti-Harry Potter mob?

