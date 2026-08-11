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Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
2d

"He argued the underlying case isn’t political"

It's all about CNN. Bonta's arguments don't hold any water since I didn't see him protesting Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox, Netflix when it was buying Warner Bros. or any other major merger.

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Stephen Gesinski's avatar
Stephen Gesinski
2d

I think both are true. It is a business move and a way to slap California for their interference.

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