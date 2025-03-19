Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
Mar 19, 2025

What is it, three weeks after the USAID money was cut off? First Politico, now The Daily Wire... who will be next?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Cook's avatar
Chris Cook
Mar 20, 2025Edited

I listened to Ben Shapiros podcast for about 4 months back in 2017 before I came to the conclusion "Damn he's annoying". I can't imagine some people lasted until this year. Wow.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture