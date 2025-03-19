A new rumor alleges that The Daily Wire is going bankrupt.

This rumor comes from Ian Carroll and comes immediately following co-CEO Jeremy Boreing announcing he was stepping down as co-CEO and would move into an advisor role working on creative endeavors such as The Pendragon Cycle.

On March 18th, The Daily Wire and Boreing announced he was stepping down. In a press release, Boreing said, “When Ben, Caleb, and I founded The Daily Wire in 2015, we set out to build an institution. I’m enormously proud of our team, of our many battles, and of the successes we’ve achieved together over the last decade. And we’re just getting started.”

“To get us to the heights we know we can achieve, we have brought in a world-class executive team that I am confident will thrive in taking us to the next level under Caleb’s ongoing leadership while I turn my full attention to creative and entertainment ventures for the company.”

Following this announcement, Carroll shared to X, “The Daily Wire is going bankrupt allegedly and Jeremy Boreing is officially out as CEO.”

He went on to add, “It has not yet broken as far as I am aware that private equity is moving in and looking to buy up The Daily Wire. I heard, rumor mill, that Silver Lake Capital is looking to buy them up.”

Carroll then indicated there is a lot of skullduggery happening behind the scenes at The Daily Wire including, “cancelled credit cards, lying to the press, [and] trying to trick Tim Pool.”

Later in his video, Carroll claims that Boreing was forced out of the company and “they are not letting Jeremy Boreing back in the building right now apparently. Jeremy Boreing was 100% allegedly forced out, not a willing leave.”

He went on to detail that this was because of financial mismanagement and the company’s lack of funds that forced them into a hiring freeze because “there was no money in the bank allegedly.”

Carroll went on to note this poor financial management led to Boreing floating the idea that The Daily Wire was open to being acquired.

Boreing told Axios back in December, “It's easy to imagine a strategic partnership with Fox or someone like Fox, that could be mutually beneficial. I think that we complement Fox and don't compete with Fox.”

Axios also added that “The Daily Wire is looking to possibly partner with a larger company or raise a significant round of capital next year to meet its growth ambitions.”

Still later, he reiterated, “It sounds like there’s no money in the bank so-to-speak. And they are not making profits. There is a difference between revenue and profits and Jeremy has been doing a lot finagling over the years to make it look really good.”

What do you make of this rumor?

