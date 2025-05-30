Fandom Pulse

Proto
May 30, 2025

The people of this have such a terrible pedigree that there’s no way they are going to make this work. Jurassic Park Dominion and Rise of Skywalker? Yeah. This is gonna be a disaster.

1 reply
Laran Mithras
May 30, 2025

They always want to "make something really special."

That phrase from a nose-ring means making something especially distasteful to the rest of us.

Some idiocy about "exploring the character dynamics of their unique journey."

