A new God of War game is rumored to make Faye the main character.

According to reports, Sony Santa Monica’s next project, which was once believed to be a new sci-fi IP, will expand the God of War franchise.

Back in July 2025, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier indicated as much in a post to ResetEra. He wrote, “I'll put it this way: it's not a new IP but it might feel like one. Maybe that's why people are confused.”

He also added, “And that the sci-fi stuff (that people have apparently believed for years now?) is nonsense.”

Now, former Sony Interactive Entertainment Senior Writer Lauren Signorino shared on her LinkedIn profile that she “helped shape narrative vision and creative direction at Sony Santa Monica Studios for a new franchise within the God of War universe, developing characters, storylines, and original lore that expanded the acclaimed IP.”

“Integrated story with gameplay and worldbuilding through scripts and narrative content, collaborating across disciplined to deliver emotionally driven experiences for a global audience. Contributed to long-term narrative and franchise strategy,” she wrote on her now deleted LinkedIn profile.

Following this, leaker NateTheHate2 claimed that this new franchise within the God of War universe would be a game with Faye as the lead character.

He wrote, “The game is set within the God of War universe & the lead character will be Faye. Gameplay is said to differ from the Norse God of War games with more of a focus on action.”

“Current plan: Reveal this year/release first half 2027 - barring any delay,” he added.

Faye or Laufey the Just was a Jötunn warrior and the second wife of Kratos and the mother of Atreus in the God of War Norse saga.

Before her death, she instructs Kratos to cremate her body and then scatter her ashes atop the highest peak of the Nine Realms, which is in Jötunheim, and leads to the events of the 2018 game.

The character was voiced and modeled after Deborah Ann Woll.

