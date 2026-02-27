The Daily Wire is facing significant backlash from right wing pundits and creatives for casting Jonathan Majors in its upcoming 80s action inspired film.

It was reported on February 26th that Majors was cast in director Kyle Rankin’s new action film that is supposed to be “in the vein of ‘80s and ‘90s action movies Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers.”

The film is being produced by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend with Ben Shapiro producing for The Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier producing for Bonfire Legend.

Following the initial announcement via Deadline, The Daily Wire covered the news itself and positioned the casting of Majors as giving him a second opportunity after he was canceled by Hollywood. The outlet’s Amanda Harding did this by quoting TMZ founder Harvey Levin and his reaction to the news. “He’s back, and he’s a big star,” Levin said. “I gotta say, I always thought that Hollywood screwed him.”

Ben Shapiro also posted a video framing it in a similar manner. He said, “There are a lot of people on the Left, on X, and they’re very upset about this. They’re very upset about this. There’s lots of tweets.”

“Okay, here’s the deal you whiny little [expletive]. We don’t care. Because Jonathan Majors was canceled all the way back in 2023. We are ecstatic to bring him back. He’s unbelievably talented. And if you’re upset now, wait until you see this film. You’re heads are going to explode.”

Majors was convicted in 2023 of one count of assault in third degree recklessly causing physical injury and one count of harassment in the second degree against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He was cleared of two counts: assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and aggravated harassment.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry said following the conviction, “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”

However, she added, “We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

In contrast New York’s district attorney wrote in a statement, “The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day. Today, a jury determined that pattern of abuse and coercion culminated with Mr. Majors assaulting and harassing his girlfriend."

Following the announcement that Majors was working on this Daily Wire funded movie numerous people questioned and even condemned the decision.

DC Examiner Contributor Brad Polumbo wrote, “This guy was convicted of domestically abusing his ex-girlfriend. How is it compatible with a ‘family values’ conservative company to embrace him for celebrity clout?”

Actor Matthew Marsden wrote, “Well done. Meanwhile actors who got cancelled for being conservative don’t get hired. What a [expletive] joke.”

In another post he wrote, “How about you support conservative actors who were cancelled for what they believe in?”

Commentator WDW Pro also wrote, “He wasn't canceled... he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend. What in the world is wrong at Daily Wire leadership?”

Another wrote, “I dont feel like this is the win you think it is. I mean Majors wasn't canceled for saying something politically incorrect. He was fired because of on going domestic abuse charges.”

Abby Libby wrote, “Ben, Jonathan Majors was convicted of 3rd degree assault and 2nd degree harassment of his girlfriend in 2023.”

She also said, “Jonathan Majors wasn’t canceled. And for Ben to use that terminology is dishonest. It’s actually dishonest. As if we’re supposed to conclude that it was a similar situation to Gina Carano.”

Jeremy Griggs from Geeks + Gamers also wrote, “Insulting the audience like Hollywood?”

Huff4Congress wrote, “Why was he canceled, Ben? Was he canceled for holding right-leaning views that anyone outside of Hollywood would consider normal? Or was it something else, Ben?”

While much of the backlash centered around Majors’ convictions, the actor has admitted to being an adherent of woke ideology. He told Rolling Stone in August 2020, “You know, I didn’t grow up in a cultured household. We were all highly intelligent, but we were common, simple people. We weren’t activists, none of that. So, the pressure and the burden and the weight of being black is all I’ve known. That’s why the idea of being ‘woke,’ which is overused in many ways, is quite applicable here. Being woke is a real thing, and it’s for all races. And it happens through a series of events in a black man’s life, where you go, ‘OK, they’re not playing fair.’”

He elaborated, “I understand the system, right? I understand what I can’t do, what they won’t allow me to do. But now you’re not playing fair, because even what I can do, you’re stopping me from doing. It takes one of those events. And then, heaven forbid, you go to the military. That’s another event. Heaven forbid you have to then raise a child, and then your heart’s outside of you, so you see all the dangers that are around. So, over time, I began to realize, ‘OK, I got the short end of the stick in this scenario.’”

This is one of the main tenants of woke ideology as outlined by Bishop Barron in his interview with Angelus News. He noted that woke ideologues “advocate a deeply antagonistic social theory, whereby the world is divided sharply into the two classes of oppressors and oppressed.”

Additionally, it falls under Baron’s third tenant as well, “They focus, not so much on the individual, as on racial and ethnic categories and hence they endorse the idea of collective guilt and recommend a sort of reverse discrimination to address the injustices of the past.”

