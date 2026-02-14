Fandom Pulse

Jeffolas
24m

If I ran that particular circus:

First, I would fire all of the clowns, the ringmasters, the petting zoo, and especially the Freak Show.

I would go Jim Shooter at Marvel comics on the office: tear out all the adult children stuff we know is there--shut down the adult daycare. I would make it into a professional office with a dress code and staffed with adults.

First creative descion: hold a press conference, send out a marketing kit. REAL art by REAL artists. Not just any art either, old school Larry Elmore, Jeff Easley, Clyde Caldwell, and Keith Parkinson style art. Brom too, even though he came after the big four.

People loathe AI slop so much and they loved those five artists so much, it would cause a groundswell of good will. Let's also remember that those artists were one of the biggest selling points of TSR D&D. WOTC either forgot, never understood, or willfully ignored that fact.

Next, have ONE crunchy, generic rule system that only needs to be bought once. Then, bring back 2nd edition worlds. THAT'S content you can milk forever without constant (and off-putting) rules refreshing. Rotate them in blocks like Magic cards, or something comparable. One year, you're doing Dark Sun, Ravenloft the next, Dragonlance, Birthright, Planescape, Spelljammer, Ebberon, Grey Hawk, etc.

You could have an endless 10 year cycle. Or do 2 a year and cycle every 5 or 6.

I would STRONGLY consider taking this rules edition back to 3.5 with a new coat of paint: 3.75. 3.x was one of the most robust and beloved systems they ever did, and I highly doubt even a competent team could make something better considering 3.5 took more than a decade of talented and smart design work back when talent and smarts were rewarded.

But a plan like that would take guts, commitment, and a willingness to admit what you did wrong and learn from that.

So, it's a non-starter for me no matter whose name they slap on the label.

