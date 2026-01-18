Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy returned to theaters this weekend for a limited engagement, and audiences showed up in numbers that should embarrass every studio executive who greenlit a diversity-quota superhero film in the last five years. I went to buy tickets for The Fellowship of the Ring last night and found multiple showings sold out across theaters in my area. I had to settle for a time and location I didn’t prefer because so many people wanted to see a 23-year-old film on the big screen.

The theater I attended put the film on three screens simultaneously to meet demand. For a movie released in 2001. This is a prime example of audiences voting with their wallets for quality storytelling over the slop Hollywood has been serving for the past decade.

The Lord of the Rings works because it does everything modern Hollywood refuses to do: it tells a complete story with clear heroes and villains, it respects its source material, and it treats its audience like adults capable of appreciating complex themes. Peter Jackson’s trilogy is a masterclass in adaptation, and its enduring popularity proves that audiences will show up for films that deliver substance, beauty, and heroism.

Hollywood spent 2025 hemorrhaging money on films nobody wanted to see. The Lord of the Rings’ sold-out screenings in 2026 demonstrate exactly what the industry is missing.

Why The Fellowship of the Ring Still Works