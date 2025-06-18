Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 18, 2025

Well, to offer an opposing viewpoint, I don't care if Bond is played by a black, or even a black woman.

Unfortunately, the reason behind the casting isn't as sanitary. We know exactly why they race-swap. Destroying identity is part of genocide. So even if I could handle a race-swapped character in interest of a different story, it is never just about swapping races: it is about genocide; Bolshevism; humiliation; demasculinization; and deconstructing God.

So the race-swapping shows its true colors and becomes odious. I don't care what color Bond is at the heart of the matter. But I do care that there is evil intent behind taking something and portraying a change for humiliation.

Disgusting what is happening.

Reply
Share
3 replies
J.R. Logan's avatar
J.R. Logan
Jun 18, 2025

It's his eyes. Not right for Bond. Can't fake it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture