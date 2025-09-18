Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Sep 18

Fire them all.

Reply
Share
Genrader's avatar
Genrader
Sep 18

No quarter. No second chances. Push the gas pedal harder.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture