Star Trek fan film director Robert Meyer Burnett is not taking the reaction to the latest Lanterns trailer well at all.

James Gunn’s DC Studios released a new trailer for the series and the reactions are overwhelmingly negative.

On YouTube, all the top ranked comments are mocking it. One individual wrote, “No County For Old Lanterns.”

Another posted, “Now I know why the title was only Lanterns Cause There is no green in it.”

Still another noted that the show doesn’t feature Lanterns, but just men in jackets.”

“GREEN COLOUR WILL RETURN IN AVENGERS DOOMSDAY,” mocked another.

It did not stop there, “I was expected ‘super space cops.’ All I got was ‘cops,’” wrote one.

“I want some green lantern in my green lantern show,” posted one person.

“If it wasn’t because they showed the ring and the lantern for a few seconds, you’d think this is just a detective show,” wrote one person.

Another wrote, “This felt so generic gritty I honestly thought this wasn’t about the bright green space cops.”

“I hope this is not another ‘Let’s make a superhero show where the heroes hardly use their powers, and there are no supervillains.’ show,” stated another.

On X, it was just as negative. Jacob Airey wrote, “Where are the Lanterns? Why is Hal a loser? Why is John a total jerk?”

Another mocked, “In brownest day, in muddiest nights. No colour shall enter my sight, For those who worship saturation's might. Beware my power, Brown Lantern's light!"

“Unnecessary profanity is not compelling dialogue,” posted another individual.

“Whoever thought that a colorful, bright, sci-fi space epic should look like True Detective needs to be fired and sued,” said another.

Another had a series of questions, “Why make Green Lantern vulgar? There is absolutely no need to do that. The suit is a CONSTRUCT of the ring. It doesn't hang in a closet. Where is the protective green aura around Hal when he flies? (also missing from Guy) Why recycle the Woke plot from Watchmen like it's 2020?”

Another noted how out of character the two Green Lanterns are, “They dropped the F-bomb. Wow. So cool. So edgy. For intergalactic peacekeepers defined by willpower and imagination, I’m not seeing much will, self-control, discipline, or creativity here.”

Burnett did not like all the negative feedback. First, he posted, “This pushback against the LANTERNS is absolutely absurd. As a lifelong comic fan...how can you not be intrigued by a ‘real world’ presentation of these characters?”

He did not stop there. Next, he wrote, “What part of being undercover do fans not understand about LANTERNS? Oh, yeah…EVERYTHING.”

He continued to cope, “Lotta’ folks here don’t know their GREEN LANTERN history...because they don’t [expletive] READ COMIC BOOKS.”

“I can't believe I'm arguing about a GREEN LANTERN series we've only seen two minutes of footage from, which I actually LOVED. Because...my opinion is the only one that matters...TO ME,” he ironically wrote.

To undermine his claim, he insulted a number of people who had opinions divergent from his.

To one person he wrote, “Wow...you must be the Oracle of [expletive] Delphi, because the show is at least EIGHT HOURS LONG...”

He also badgered one individual who made it clear the show did not look like a Green Lantern show.

He went on to predict, “Unless LANTERNS turns out to be a SECRET INVASION [expletive] of ineptitude, I'm willing to bet people will come back here and say, ‘Wow...that was really good.’”

Probably the most hilarious part of Burnett’s posts is he appears completely clueless that Damon Lindelof is one of the creators of the show. James Gunn announced that Lindelof created the show alongside Tom King and showrunner Chris Mundy back in February 2025.

Burnett showed his ignorance responding to an individual criticizing Lindelof’s Watchmen and implying that Lanterns is his return by stating, “Because I think Damon Lindelof is a hack.”

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Experience Jon Del Arroz’s The Saga of the Nano Templar series, where elite warrior Templar Drin, wielding lethal nanotech, turns his back on the galactic empire’s endless holy wars after grappling with the true price of “justice”—only to crash-land on a harsh desert planet dominated by tyrannical aliens who enslave its inhabitants.

This gripping military sci-fi saga delivers relentless battles, themes of redemption, and unflinching faith amid overwhelming evil, offering the explosive action and moral weight that fans of Star Wars and Warhammer 40K will love.

NEXT: Christopher Paolini Shares More Details About The Upcoming 'Eragon' TV Show