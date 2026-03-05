Christopher Paolini shared more details about the upcoming Eragon TV show that will air on Disney+.

At the beginning of February it was announced that The Walt Disney Company was moving forward with a new adaptation of Paolini’s The Inheritance Cycle or more colloquially the Eragon series.

It’s a four book series that follows farm boy Eragon after he discovers a a blue stone that hatches into the dragon Saphira and binds him as a legendary Dragon Rider. Together with his allies, he trains in magic and combat to fight against the tyrannical King Galbatorix.

The series explores various themes including destiny, power, friendship, and rebellion As Eragon grows into a leader fighting to restore peace and justice.

A fifth book titled Murtagh, which was published in 2023, expanded the series by following the half-brother of Eragon, the former Dragon Rider Murtagh and his red dragon Thorn. Murtagh is shunned and hated after he unwillingly served King Galbatorix.

It was revealed that Todd Harthan and Todd Helbing are leading the adaptation as co-showrunners with Harthan acting as the co-creator alongside Paolini. All three men are executive producers as well.

Additionally, his team revealed in a blog post that he is writing the series, “Christopher is excited to share that he’s working on both writing and producing the show alongside showrunner Todd Harthan and co-showrunner (and writer) Todd Helbing.”

Now, in a post to social media, Paolini shared more details, “We have a showrunner, Todd Harthan. He worked on Psych and High Potential. We have a co-showrunner, which is Todd Helbing. And we have an awesome writer Kelly Williamson. She wrote the new Highlander movie with Henry Cavill thats coming out among many other things.”

As for where they are in development on the show, Paolini detailed, “We are writing scripts and have been writing scripts for two years now. We are prepping art and doing all sorts of other things to fully move into production.”

“Getting to this stage has actually been a big step,” he continued. “Todd Harthan and I had to come up with a pilot that Disney really liked. We had to digest everything about the books and figure out how best to tackle the material, how to stay true to Eragon and Saphira’s story while also adapting this for a visual media. And there’s many choices that have to be made along the way. And so far I’ve been happy with the choices. So I want you to feel good about that as well.”

“That said, this is a long process, but we are really close to this hopefully going full bore into production,” Paolini said. “I will share as much news as I can, but there’s only so much I can say at the moment because lots of decisions are being made behind the scenes and it wouldn’t be fair on my part to the folks I’m working with to opening the door on those private conversations.”

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Experience Jon Del Arroz’s The Saga of the Nano Templar series, where elite warrior Templar Drin, wielding lethal nanotech, turns his back on the galactic empire’s endless holy wars after grappling with the true price of “justice”—only to crash-land on a harsh desert planet dominated by tyrannical aliens who enslave its inhabitants.

This gripping military sci-fi saga delivers relentless battles, themes of redemption, and unflinching faith amid overwhelming evil, offering the explosive action and moral weight that fans of Star Wars and Warhammer 40K will love.

NEXT: Glenn Powell & Co-Star Zach Woods Claim ‘How To Make A Killing’ Movie Is “Wish Fulfillment For People Pissed Off At Billionaires”