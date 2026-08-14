I’m really loving the Katherine Kurtz Deryni fantasy series. The church politics is top notch and is about what I wanted out of a fantasy book. I’m midway through the last book of the first trilogy now. Need to be writing my next book though…

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Movies & TV Why Fan Productions Are Important Stephen Gesinski · 5:21 PM In recent years, the question of copyright and corporate control over intellectual property (IPs) has come up multiple times. Most notably, the Star Wars and Star Trek fan communities have seemed to be hit the hardest, or at the very least, they have been the most publicized. Do these corporations have too much power? Are they stifling creativity? Read full story