I’m really loving the Katherine Kurtz Deryni fantasy series. The church politics is top notch and is about what I wanted out of a fantasy book. I’m midway through the last book of the first trilogy now. Need to be writing my next book though…
Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!
Movies & TV
Why Fan Productions Are Important
In recent years, the question of copyright and corporate control over intellectual property (IPs) has come up multiple times. Most notably, the Star Wars and Star Trek fan communities have seemed to be hit the hardest, or at the very least, they have been the most publicized. Do these corporations have too much power? Are they stifling creativity?
Books
Book Review: Deryni Checkmate by Katherine Kurtz
Earlier this week I reviewed the book Deryni Rising, the first in Katherine Kurtz’s series after some kind eBay bookseller stuffed six of her books into my package. I’d not known much about her or the series and dived in to be pleasantly surprised by the first book. So how is the sequel?