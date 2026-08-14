Paizo has formally ended its eight-year commercial partnership with Archives of Nethys, the volunteer-run digital reference site that’s served as the de facto free rulebook for Pathfinder and Starfinder players since 2018. The split took effect July 24, and while both sides frame it as an amicable parting, the timing lines up with a rougher stretch for Paizo than the official statements let on.

The partnership worked simply: Paizo sent Archives of Nethys early PDFs of new rulebooks and gave the site exclusive access to official artwork beyond what its standard Community Use Policy allows. In exchange, Archives of Nethys was supposed to generate royalties back to Paizo through that expanded access. According to both parties’ public statements, those royalties never materialized in eight years of operation. Archives of Nethys has always run ad-free and paywall-free, funded through donations and covering only its own server and search costs, and the site’s operators have said turning it into a real revenue source would undercut the openness that made it useful in t

he first place.

Money wasn’t the whole story, though. Paizo also pointed to what it called ongoing confusion over its artwork policy, noting that once assets appeared on Archives of Nethys under the special licensing terms, other unaffiliated sites routinely copied and reused them, creating extra legal and licensing headaches for Paizo’s team to chase down. Ending the formal partnership lets Paizo draw a cleaner line around what art is and isn’t fair game across the wider fan-site ecosystem, even if it costs the flagship reference site its early access and its art library in the process.

The bigger context is where this gets more interesting. Paizo has been absorbing real financial damage this year from Diamond Comics’ collapse, which reportedly left roughly $10 million of Paizo’s physical inventory stranded in a warehouse with no distributor to move it. That fallout forced Paizo to cut its organized play program and lay off staff in early June, just weeks before the Archives of Nethys decision became public. A licensing partnership that never paid for itself is an easy target to cut when a company is already trimming costs elsewhere, whether or not that’s the full explanation Paizo is offering publicly

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Archives of Nethys isn’t disappearing. It continues operating under Paizo’s standard Community Use Policy, meaning the actual rules text for Pathfinder and Starfinder remains free and accessible. What changes is the polish: official artwork gets stripped out, updates arrive later since the site no longer gets books ahead of release, and players wanting day-one digital integration may increasingly look toward paid alternatives like Demiplane instead. For a hobby that has spent years positioning itself as the open, community-friendly alternative to D&D Beyond’s paywalled ecosystem, watching that openness quietly erode under financial pressure is the part worth sitting with.

Does an industry built on open community goodwill hold that model together when the money gets tight, or is Archives of Nethys the first sign that free tabletop resources are heading toward the same paywalled future as everything else?

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