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Jeffolas
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Paizo isn't obligated to subsidize a rules aggregate site, especially if they weren't keeping up their end of the deal with royalties and actively increasing Paizo's legal costs for art IP.

I hate web adverts plenty, but something has to pay the bills and the commie "capitalism undermines our openness" attitude wasn't going to convince a company whose ledger is bleeding out thanks almost as much to their third party contractors as their own commie, woketard employees.

It's also maybe not a good idea in general to give your rules away for free on the Internet when one of the main products you're selling is the rules themselves. Yes, there's setting material and adventures, but those all come with a heavy offering of new rules and stats.

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