Nov 20

My money is on Ben being alive inside of Rey’s body, the force dyad converged as one to save her. It goes with the mythology of the sequels, which included a lot of Carl Jung’s stuff, ending in the conjunction of opposites, symbolized in the broken-down staff of Rey, and the binding and burial of the two male/female lightsabers, as well as Luke/Leia risen in the end with the two women who represent the past and future.

The whole trilogy was about duality, with Ben and Rey as the animus/anima. It’s the alchemical wedding. That may be how she takes the name of the Skywalker lineage. The grandson and granddaughter of Anakin Skywalker and Sheev Palpatine may be merged.

Nov 13

Rian is now working on The Hunt for Ben Dover. But only because Rian likes to "ben dover" for any penis that comes his way.

