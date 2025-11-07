Fandom Pulse

V900
Nov 7

Anyone else is just over SW?

I don’t even care anymore lol.

We will always have the EU books and first six movies. I really couldn’t care less if they do another movie on lesbian space witches or yet another Grogu/Mando movie on some desert planet.

AJ
Nov 7

I didn't realize until now how much he looks like one of Santa's elves.

