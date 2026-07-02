The Stop Killing Games movement delivered 1,294,188 verified signatures to the European Commission in January 2026 — well past the one million threshold required to force a formal response from the body. The campaign had a simple demand: when a publisher decides to end support for a game, they must leave it in a playable state. Not maintained. Not updated. Just functional. A game bought and paid for should not stop working because a server somewhere got turned off.

On June 16, the Commission responded.