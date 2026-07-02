1.3 Million People Asked the EU to Stop Publishers From Bricking Games They Paid For And The EU Said No
The Stop Killing Games movement delivered 1,294,188 verified signatures to the European Commission in January 2026 — well past the one million threshold required to force a formal response from the body. The campaign had a simple demand: when a publisher decides to end support for a game, they must leave it in a playable state. Not maintained. Not updated. Just functional. A game bought and paid for should not stop working because a server somewhere got turned off.
On June 16, the Commission responded.