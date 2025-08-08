Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 8

There is an element within the body of the church that denies grace. They claim we must adhere to the Law in Old Testament scripture. These cannot be reasoned with.

Even when I point out they're breaking it every single day.

This element uses the heresy of salvation by works as a bludgeon to force others to "meet a certain standard" and thus validate themselves and their virtue signaling.

They cannot be reasoned with. Don't even try. Don't apologize. And don't give place to heresy.

SK
Aug 11

This is an excellent essay: clear, succinct, and instructive. Thank you.

In my discussions with Christian elders, it seems as though "don't lie" was badgered into them as an absolute command as children, and that it was illustrated through stories that pushed the idea that blabbing everything to everyone and keeping no secrets for any amount of time was the only right thing to do. That a "lie of omission" was a lie, no matter how temporary it was or how respectful of privacy it was. In short, it was a rule written for children, dumbed down so far as to lose its essential truth. We can't easily ask children to be circumspect about truth because it requires discernement.

As adults, however, we can recognize that telling the SS officer that there is no one else in the house is the right thing to do. And that children would be traumatized to learn about child SA and human trafficking instead of learning about the unfathomable depths of human evil later when their minds are more mature.

I try to remember Christ's instruction to "be wise as serpents and innocent as doves." (Matthew 10:16) And how Paul did not tell his captors that he was a Roman citizen until after they beat him with no trial, causing fear in the magistrates that had ordered the beating (Acts 16). Hiding the truth until after the Romans delivered and unjustified beating revealed how unjust these magistrates truly were and the great importance of not punishing someone without searching out and considering all the facts in their case. Not blabbing the truth until after his captors had revealed their unjust practices exposed a truth about human nature and our haste to form rash judgements without fully understanding what is going on.

I think many atheists do this (form rash judgements) when they declare that God is immoral according to their own human judgement because He did this or that in situations that they assume they understand everything about. They will be deeply shamed when they come to fully understand this world and the story God is authoring in it.

