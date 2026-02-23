Relooted producer Sithe Ncube revealed how Microsoft and Xbox funded the game and even allowed the developer Nyamakop to complete it.

Microsoft and Xbox seemingly funded the game through its DEI program ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program. In an article published on Xbox Wire back in March 2023. the Head of Developer Acceleration Program James Lewis revealed how the program discriminated based off race, sex, and disordered sexuality, “The types of developers that we seek to support includes but is not limited to developers who are led by those from Black, Indigenous, Latino or LGBTQIA+ communities, women, developers with disabilities, developers from emerging markets or teams with unique perspectives. This also includes independent developers working on a game that responsibly centers the experience around diverse characters or that prioritizes accessibility.”

In a YouTube video uploaded in March 2025 the company provided more details, “The Developer Acceleration Program (DAP) empowers underrepresented creators to bring amazing games to Xbox players around the world. Since 2019 we have heard from hundreds of global teams seeking resources and support to reach the global audience on Xbox.”

“DAP supports developers in three primary ways: We provide funding to offset the cost of porting games to Xbox so teams with limited resources do not have to decide between polish, marketing, and Xbox development; we provide access to relevant information via webinars and events to help level the playing field for Xbox developers of all experience levels; and we incubate new ideas to ensure that barriers to funding, resources, and networks don’t block talented developers with great ideas,” it adds. “We’ve forged more than 200 partnerships and supported the launch of over 75 titles through the program so far. We’ve seen some of the most innovative and inclusive content reach global players on Xbox as a result.”

Now, the program decided to highlight a number of games including Relooted “as part of the celebration of Black History Month.”

As part of its feature on Relooted producer Sithe Ncube informed Xbox that its DEI program “has given us the space to enhance the game and make it better. I think without the support from the Developer Acceleration Program team it’s quite possible we wouldn’t have been able to even finish Relooted – so in some ways the impact of DAP was fundamental to us.”

The game has players engage in the theft of African artifacts from Western museums. It reached a peak concurrent player count of just 57 players when it released earlier this month. In its most recent 24-hour peak it only achieved 31 concurrent players.

