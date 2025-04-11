Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AkiChiaroscuro's avatar
AkiChiaroscuro
Apr 11, 2025

I mean, it's funny that he's playing Herod, though, right? Also, it would depend on how he got hired. If it was a kickback because someone wanted to give Hamill a job it would be bad. But if they wanted name recognition or a certain voice, why would that be bad? They might get a lefty to come watch a movie about Christ that they might have never seen. God will work with what is there, not because it's perfect. Being exclusionary like the Left... is being exclusionary like the Left. Trust that God's message will have more power than just money going into pockets of people we might not like.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Гампер's avatar
Гампер
Apr 12, 2025

100% agree with both men. The right has given the left the benefit of the doubt for far too long. The mantra of "talent is all that matters" expecting a reciprocal response has failed. This was reasonable at the start but now there's is no excuse for ignorance. The left needs to be completely excluded from anything explicitly right wing. They mustn't even deliver the coffee.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture