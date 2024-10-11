In a blow to independent comic publishing, RazörFist revealed this morning that Ghost of the Badlands is unlikely to get a sequel as George Alexopoulos is not willing to continue with the western vigilante book.

Ghost of the Badlands was a tremendous success for RazörFist and his team, with a crowdfund campaign raising nearly $350,000 from more than 5,000 backers. The book has also been successful on Amazon and in independent bookstores subsequent to its release. It came in both a black and white and color version which received positive reaction from readers who loved both the story and the art style.

However, a post from artist George Alexopoulos when questioned about the new book sparked a discussion about the realities of producing comics. He said to X, “‘Are you working on the next Ghost of the Badlands?’

“Alas friends, it doesn't look like I'll be able to illustrate another Badlands book in the near future; projects of this scope can be overwhelming (both production and fulfillment) for a small indie team. With my limited resources and stamina, seflishly, I dont think I can complete another project at this scale in today's economic conditions 😑”

‘Razor and I are still on good terms, of course. I'm sure we'll work together again someday. I think the Badlands series has potential to go on for many dozens of volumes, and should continue with many talented illustrators, not only myself. I hope Razor continues it.”

“Anyhow, I hope you guys continue to support both of us in the upcoming year. I've been quietly working a couple of new books in my personal time, including the often-requested sequel to Goofberry Pie. More on that soon, maybe!” he concluded.

To echo sentiments, RazörFist then posted, “By now you've probably heard: While Ghost of the Badlands Vol. 1 is preparing to go digital, and be translated overseas (!) in Japan, Germany and France, @GPrime85 has decided not to continue. Meaning, sadly, Vol. 2 is most likely not going to happen. The only way I could see continuing would be for me to write and draw it myself (I did design characters, do concepts, and serve as sort of 'art director', having my own background drawing comics, so it's not that far out of my line) but otherwise, we're just going to enjoy the self-contained inaugural volume, for now. It's a bummer, I know, but the economics of shipping comics is completely ludicrous, and I don't blame George in the slightest. I'm very proud of the final product, and he should be too. In the meantime, if you want to pick it up, do so here:” https://amzn.to/3zKtptb

The posts were met with echoes of sadness from fans who were hoping for a book 2 to come out sooner rather than later.

