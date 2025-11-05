Actor Matthew Marsden, who played Stan in Prime Video’s Reacher series as well as Chris Collins in the popular British soap opera Coronation Street, explained his belief that Hollywood is dying.

In a post to X, Marsden explained, “The old model of studios being the creatives and hiring actors is on its last legs, a result of DEI hiring and woke storytelling that has alienated the very people who pay their bills.”

“The agents, accustomed to a steady flow of talent desperate to make their mark in the industry, had become fat and lazy for so long that they no longer know how to pivot and generate their own material, which is the only way they can survive,” he continued. “As leftist creators have put their political ideology over good storytelling for two decades now, they have forgotten how to produce anything not tainted by their warped worldview.”

“As a result, the entire industry is locked in a death spiral, with the bean counters at the studios still hiring the same names who once brought them success, only for them to continue prioritizing their egos over creating something people want to watch,” he declared. “Not possessing the vision to spot new talent, and unable to hire the only group that could save them - conservative creatives- for fear of the backlash from the aforementioned cult members on the left, they are paralyzed.”

In response to this death, Marsden advocates for conservatives to fund right wing studios and make films and TV shows that inspire the next generation. However, he’s not sure if there is a will to make it happen and even notes that in many cases it is institutionally blocked.

“This is the perfect time for conservative studios to rise and set a course to define the culture for the next 50 years. Unfortunately, instead of seizing the opportunity to create beautiful things that inspire, the right pumps out substandard dross that no one wants to watch, shying away from people who have worked at the top level for fear that their s***y content will be called out for what it is,” he wrote. “Gen X is the last generation of filmmakers who have been in the industry before the rise of wokeness, and can guide young filmmakers in the pursuit of excellence, if they are given the means to do so.”

“Unfortunately, the people who could fund a conservative renaissance in the arts often rely on former McKinsey employees, who pride themselves on being ruthless businesspeople, for advice. This is folly, as although the entertainment industry needs financial parameters to achieve success, identifying and nurturing talent is crucial for the industry to thrive. Hollywood already has the bean counters; it just lacks the talent,” he added.

While Marsden’s diagnosis about Hollywood is accurate his prescription to ail it is misguided. There are a plethora of right wing and conservative creators who are making good, solid, and at times fantastic art in various mediums. The real issue is getting those works in front of people. It is distribution.

And that is a whole other problem given much of the distribution is controlled by the dying system and they openly brag about how they hire their own ideological allies. Look no further than the DEI programs that many of these companies like Amazon publicly brag about.

The real work is creating an alternative ecosystem and pipeline to help authors, filmmakers, comic book artists, and others find and grow their audience.

