Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
20h

It would be a big help if someone would rat me out to those guys as a conservative, Christian adjacent science fiction author.

I could use the publicity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
19h

Robert Florence is definitely a communist pig, who hates freedom, and sympathizes with fictional villainess creatures.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture