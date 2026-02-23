President Donald Trump urged Netflix to fire Netflix Board of Directors member Susan Rice, who also served as an advisor to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump posted to Truth Social writing, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.”

“She’s got no talent or skills - Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT,” he concluded.

The post came in response to Rice threatening retribution against various entities for cooperating with President Trump and his administration on various policies.

In an interview with Preet Bharara on his Stay Tuned channel show, Rice said she was surprised by “the speed and efficacy of [President Trump and his administration’s] efforts to do what they said set out to do and the fact that they have faced very little resistance from members of their own party, from the private sector, from civil society leaders, and university heads, and law firms, and the pillars of society, media that have rolled over and played dead or hidden under rocks.”

Preet then asked a follow-up question, “We would be in a much better place if there was more courage, if there was more fight, if there was less cowardice, if there was a little less fleeing from the scene. … Institutions that unduly settled quickly, caved, bent the knee, whatever you want to call it, and it doesn’t look great for them. It doesn’t look for great them morally, on principle. It also doesn’t look great for them economically, financially, and brand wise as a business decision. Do you have any thought about whether or not in year two some of these institutions private and otherwise will think twice and will fight more?

Rice answered, “I think things are starting to change a little bit. And I hope the change will accelerate.”

Later she threatened, “When it comes to the elites, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media, I agree with you, Preet. It is not going to end well for them. For those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore is very short-term self-interest, take a knee to Trump-.”

I think they’re now starting to realize, wait a minute, this is not popular. Trump is not popular. What he is doing whether on the economy and affordability or on immigration now is not popular. And there is likely to be a swing in the other direction and they are going to be caught with more than their pants down. They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box,” she reiterated.

“As I talk to leaders in Washington, leaders in our party, leaders in the states if these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules and say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you violated, all the laws you’ve skirted.’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” she tripled down.

“They’re going to be surprised,” she added. “Democrats have had a belly full and we’re not going to play by the old set of rules when these guys are playing by a very different set of rules. We’re going to play by the law. We’re not going to violate the law the way they do, but we’re not going to be suckers.”

“And so I think whether you’re a law firm, whether you’re a university, whether you’re a media entity, whether you’re a big corporation, whether you’re big tech, you need to play a long game, not this short game that has been so detrimental,” she concluded.

Still later she made it clear there would be retribution, “This is not going to be an instance of forgive and forget. The damage that these people are doing is too severe to the American people and to our national interest.”

Rice’s comments come in the wake of multiple celebrities threatening to execute people who do not go along with their leftist agendas.

At the end of January, Molly Ringwald threatened retaliation against ICE supporters. She said in an Instagram post, “It’s not becoming a fascist government. It is a fascist government,” she declared. “And ICE is brutalizing people. And I don’t care how you identify, if you are a Democrat, if you are a Republican, if you are independent, if you don’t like to be political at all, it doesn’t matter. You have to look at what kind of country you want to live in.”

Ringwald then started discussing the German invasion of France during World War II, “They were taken over by the Nazis. They were invaded. They were taken over. And a lot of people, a lot of people collaborated. And then there were people that did not collaborate and were part of the resistance. Eventually, they got their country back. And those people who collaborated were found to be criminal. And that is what is going to happen.”

In France during World War II as the German forces retreated and Allied forces moved east, anarchy took hold of the country and Resistance fighters engaged in various forms of extrajudicial retaliation including executions, beatings, and lynchings. It is estimated that between 6,000 and 10,000 people were killed during this time.

Some 20,000 women saw their heads shaved, stripped and smeared with tar or swastikas and were paraded through the streets where they were spat on, jeered at, and beaten.

During the legal phase, French authorities carried out around 800 executions after issuing 6,763 death sentences. It investigated some 300,000 cases.

Star Wars actor Giancarlo Esposito called for a revolution. He told Variety, “So, very rich old white men are exerting their power to suppress our own people thus creating a feeling of civil war in the streets, preparing the haters to hate, teaching them how to shoot. They’re not even trained right. To kill.”

“This is all a preparation for a very insidious problem that’s happening in our world,” he continued. “And for me, I have to speak out that we will not be iced out. This is not going to happen.”

He later added, “They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep, or the Iranians doorstep, or in Washington it would stop. They would kill 500, 50 million, whatever, but the rest of us would survive with a new-. This is time for a revolution. It’s time for it. And they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting. But we have to be strong enough to know that we can change the world. We have to change it from within.”

“So if I’m spiritually ready and right and I’m ready to understand other people and to agree to disagree with them and say, ‘Okay, let’s find the solution together.’ Then that starts to change things. Not by deporting immigrants. Not by killing brown and even white people on the street. It’s crossing over now and believe me this is going to spark the nature of so many people who are going to show up and say, ‘No more. I’m mad as hell. And I’m not going to take it anymore.”

