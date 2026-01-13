Shelly Miles, Scott Adam’s ex-wife, announced on the Real Coffee With Scott Adams show that the Dilbert creator had passed away from prostate cancer, but in his final message he accepted Jesus Christ as his lord and savior.

Miles said, “Hi everyone, Unfortunately, this isn’t good news. Of course, he waited ‘til just before the show started, but he’s not with us right anymore.”

She went on to read a final message Adams had prepared, which has subsequently been shared to social media.

The message states, “If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this, January 1st, 2026. If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know I am free of any coercion or inappropriate influence of any sort, I promise.”

“Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I got. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks attractive. So, here I go: I accept Jesus Christ as my lord and savior, and I look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. And I hope I am still qualified for entry.”

Next, he explained a parts of his life, “For the first part of my life, I was focused on making myself a worthy husband and parent, as a way to find meaning. That worked. But marriages don’t always last forever, and mine eventually ended, in a highly amicable way, I’m grateful for those years and for the people I came to call my family.”

”One the marriage unwound, I needed a new focus. A new meaning,” he continued. “And so I donated myself to ‘the world,’ literally speaking the words out loud in my otherwise silent home. From that point on, I looked for ways I could add the most to people’s lives, one way or another. That marked the start of my evolution from Dilbertcartoonist to an author of - what I hoped would be - useful books. By then, I believed I had amassed enough life lessons that I could start passing them on. I continued making Dilbert comics, of course.”

“As luck would have it, “I’m a good writer. My first book in the ‘useful’ was How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big. That book turned out to be a huge success, often imitated, and influencing a wide variety of people. I still hear every day how much that book changed lives. My plan to be useful was working,” he asserted. “I followed up with my book Win Bigly, that trained an army of citizens how to be more persuasive, which they correctly saw as a minor super power. I know that book changed lives because I hear it often. You’ll probably never know the impact the book had on the world, but I know, and it pleases me while giving me a sense of meaning that is impossible to describe.”

“My next book, Loserthink, tried to teach people how to think better, especially if they were displaying their thinking on social media. That one didn’t put much of a dent in the universe, but I tried,” Adams wrote. “Finally, my book Reframe Your Brain taught readers how to program their own thoughts to make their personal and professional lives better. I was surprised and delighted at how much positive impact that book is having.”

“I also started podcasting a live show called Coffee With Scott Adams, dedicated to helping people think about the world, and their lives, in a more productive way. I didn’t plan it this way, but it ended up helping lots of lonely people find a community that made them feel less lonely. Again, that had great meaning for me,” he said.

Finally, he concluded, “I had an amazing life. I gave it everything I had. If you got any benefits from my work, I’m asking you to pay it forward as best you can. That is the legacy I want. Be useful. And please know I loved you all to the end.”

Adams had announced in May 2025 on his podcast that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had metastasized to his bones. The disease progressed rapidly, spreading to his spine and caused paralysis below the waist by late 2025.

He was moved to hospice care on January 12, 2026, and passed away the following day at age 68 in Pleasanton, California.

Adams’ love for comics began at an early age, where he admired Charles Schulz’s Peanuts strip. He eventually launched his Dilbert strip in 1989 while he was an employee at Pacific Bell and used his experience at the company to satirize corporate bureaucracy and office life. The strip quickly gained traction, appearing in 100 newspapers by 1991 and expanding to 2,000 worldwide by 2000. Adams transitioned to full-time cartooning in 1995, earning accolades like the National Cartoonists Society’s Reuben Award in 1997 and overseeing a short-lived animated TV series (1999–2000) that won a Primetime Emmy.

The strip was canceled after remarks he made in 2023, but he relaunched it as a subscriber-based webcomic on Locals in March of that year. He stopped working on the strip due to his battle with cancer in November 2025.

In the mid-2010s, Adams began his foray into political commentary through his Real Coffee With Scott Adams podcast.

