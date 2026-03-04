Pop culture pundit Grace Randolph reacted to the new that HBO will race-swap Ser Bennis in the second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms by declaring the show “progressive.”

The official Game of Thrones account announced that actor Babou Ceesay will play a race-swapped Ser Bennis in the show’s second season.

It stated, “Every journey needs new companions. Lucy Boynton (Lady Rohanne), Babou Ceesay (Ser Bennis), and Peter Mullan (Ser Eustace Osgrey) join A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms for Season 2.”

Ser Bennis was depicted as a white man in the graphic novel adaptation of The Sworn Sword.

In the original novella it was also revealed he had green eyes:

The brown knight looked just as he had when they left; worse, he smelled the same as well. He wore the same garb everyy day: brown breeches, a shapeless roughspewn tunic, horsehide boots. When armored he donned a loose brown surcout over a shirt of rusted mail. His sword belt was a cord of boiled leather, and his seamed face might have been made of the same thing. His head looks like one of those shriveled melons that we passed. Even his teeth were brown, under the red stains left by the sourleaf he liked to chew. Amidst all that brownness, his eyes stood out; they were a pale green, squinty small, close set, and shiny bright with malice.

Randolph reacted to the post stating, “Babou from Alien Earth! Seems like great casting across the board here [for] A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2.”

In a subsequent post, she added, “BTW I was just saying that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a progressive show - and this casting proves that. Wonder if it will keep its super conservative fans.”

“Babou is a great actor, I’m excited for him to get this role!”

Randolph did not elaborate any further on why she believes the show is progressive other than this race-swapped casting.

However, the first season also featured a sex swap of the character Rafe. In the original text, the character was a boy. In the show, he’s turned into a girl and played by Chloe Lea.

Additionally, the show has a child engaging in a bawdy and lewd song about a woman shoving her arm up a man’s rear end and it features full frontal male nudity.

