Pop culture influencer Kangmin Lee criticized James Gunn’s Superman film after actress Rachel Brosnahan revealed that she made out with Superman actor David Corenswet for four hours while filming the movie.

As reported by Rolling Stone Philippines, Brosnahan said during a panel promoting the film, “We made out for about four hours and then shot the rest of it.”

Director James Gunn then interjected, “On screen, yes!”

Kangmin Lee reacted to these comments writing on X, “Call me a prude but having married actors make out for 4 hours for a few seconds of screen time is absolutely psychotic.”

He added in a follow-up, “Hollywood literally exists to incentivize infidelity and ruin marriages and masks it all under creative expression I get the occasional smooch here and there, but having actors who have spouses make out with each other for 4 hours for a few seconds of screen time is patently ridiculous.”

Neal McDonough shared that Hollywood blackballed him after he refused to kiss another woman other than his wife. He told Fox News back in 2020, “I won’t mention the Lord’s name in vain, and then I won’t kiss another woman. Sex scenes aren’t in it for me. And I think, gosh, there’s enough sex scenes out there and me being in my fifties I’m not sure if anyone wants to see me doing that stuff anyway, but it’s a comfort level.”

In an interview with Fox Business in 2023 he reiterated, “We all know that I kind of went through some troubles years back because everybody knows I won’t kiss another woman on screen. So I kind of got in trouble for that. At the time, it was incredibly painful. I didn’t work for two years. I lost everything: house, cars, this, that, you know. It was one of the most brutal times in my life for sure.”

Actor Matthew Marsden also informed Chrissie Mayr that he was gatekept from Hollywood when he began making his Catholic faith central in his life.

He shared, “I started putting that central in my life and that meant turning down certain roles and then you kinda start interrupting your trajectory. … If you’re not at the level where you don’t have to take those roles, right, then that’s fine. But if you are at the level that you’ve got to take the roles, you look at the kinda questionable roles that big actors have done to get-. Like full frontal nudity, nudity, sex scenes, things that are antithetical to your faith. So if you turn around and say, ‘I’m not doing those.’

“Then that might be a $25 to $50 million movie that you were going to be the lead in that you’re not in anymore. And that goes to somebody else. So they take your spot. So now they’re going to be in a bigger movie. Well, they’re already marketing that movie and you for your next job while it’s in the hopper. So you lose momentum,” he continued. “Then you lose momentum, but also you’re not going out. And then all of a sudden they go, ‘Hang on a second, you’ve got four kids, what’s wrong with you?’ Like literally, ‘What is going on?’”

It’s not just the big Hollywood films, it’s also the reality shows. Peacock’s popular reality show Love Island forces contestants to sleep in the same bed as their assigned partner.

And Love Island is not an outlier there are a plethora of examples of trash shows promoting all kinds of degeneracy and immorality such as Jersey Shore, Are You The One?, and Ex on the Beach just to name a few.

What do you make of Kangmin Lee’s comments?

