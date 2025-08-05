Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Aug 5

He's a dick, but he's also half-right. There's no scenario where intelligent people with good taste put a soulless, garbage fire of a Jurassic Park movie in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

That doesn't mean the other films were good by comparison, though. Unfortunately it's possible for everything to be bad at the same time.

Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
Aug 5

Superman and Jurassic World have the same domestic take, so is he calling foreigners stupid? And I like how that low IQ, soy-beard consoomer seems to think that movies about magic people in tights punching monsters is somehow so much more intelligent and high brow than the Dino-slop. Bro needs to take a break from the internet and read a book.

