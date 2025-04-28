Fandom Pulse

Darrin
Apr 29, 2025

One in ten company representatives actually admitted to this practice? Good grief.

Ted
May 8, 2025

Try applying being a man and applying for a job in Human Resources, forget about getting a job you’ll be achieving something if you get an interview. HR hates men and will hire an unqualified woman over a more qualified man in a heartbeat. These are the same people that love to lecture others about diversity in the workplace.

