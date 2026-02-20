Nintendo announced that it is releasing Pokémon FireRed and Pokémon LeafGreen to the Nintendo Switch later this month.

In a blog post, the company shared that the 2004 Game Boy Advance remakes of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green will be available to purchase digitally through the MyNintendo Store and Nintendo eShop on February 27th.

Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green (what it was called in Japan) remade the original Pokémon games from 1996 and allow players to explore Kanto and encounter the games’ original 151 Pokémon.

Nintendo promises that these new Nintendo Switch digital version will “feature all of the updates introduced during the Game Boy Advance era, including abilities, natures, weather conditions, held items, and the ability to select your player character’s gender.”

One new change is that players can link up with friends via local co-op rather than a Game Link Cable that was required back in 2004.

The game will retail for $19.99. There are separate versions for English, French, and Spanish.

NEXT: Woke LGBTQ+ Game '1348 Ex Voto' Bombs As Demo Barely Gets Over 100 Concurrent Players