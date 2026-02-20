Developer Sedleo’s 1348 Ex Voto has failed to attract more than 150 concurrent players on Steam with the release of the game’s Demo.

The Demo for the game, which was released on February 19th only managed to hit a 24-hour peak of 102 players. As of writing, the game currently has just 68 players playing.

These disastrous results come in the wake of the company confirming the gay pushes a woke LGBTQ+ agenda. First, the company admitted at the end of January that it was promoting a modern agenda writing on X, “Don’t forget to wishlist and note the release date on your Modern Agenda.”

It then began sharing disordered lesbian art of its two main character.

Then a little over a week ago the company shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring voice actors Alby Baldwin and Jennifer English confirming the game is woke LGBTQ+ propaganda.

English, who plays the character Bianca, said, “I really passionately want to tell LGBTQ+ stories.”

Baldwin, who plays Aeta, also adds in the interview, “Aeta, she’s slightly gender queer in that, like, people mistake her for being a boy and a man, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, great.’”

English then adds, “It’s not a coming out story. It’s not your usual fare. I’ve not seen that very often in games or just in media in general.”

At the end of the video, English says, “Anyone who’s wanting to like live at their best 14th century Italian knight life will love it.”

The developer released a nearly 8-minute video on February 19th in order to promote the game’s demo.

In this lengthier version English shared more details, “It’s not a coming out story. It’s not your usual fare. The longing, the yearning, the complex, messy relationship. That’s not what they are wrestling with. What their wrestling with is the circumstances. I’ve not seen that very often in games or just in media in general.”

Baldwin also made it clear the game is pushing an immoral worldview, “Anyone who is interested in that sort of question of morality about like how we come to be who we are.”

