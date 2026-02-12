Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer reacted to the recent rumor that the next film will follow Jack Sparrow’s son.

Earlier this week, it was rumored by Jeff Sneider in his The InSneider newsletter that new Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and new Chief Creative Officer and President Dana Walden are planning to reprioritize the franchise and that the current plan is to make a film around Jack Sparrow’s son and a new female lead character to be played by Margot Robbie.

Bruckheimer addressed this rumor in an interview with ET. He was asked, “There’s talk that the next Pirates could focus on Jack Sparrow’s son and a new character could be introduced played by Margot Robbie. Are they close?”

He answered, “They are close on part of it. That’s all I’ll tell you. That’s all I’ll tell you.”

However, he was then asked about how much he loves Margot Robbie and if he had conversations with her. He replied, “We love Margot Robbie. We have. We have talked to Margot.”

When asked if it was the Margot Robbie part that is true and not Jack Sparrow’s son, Bruckheimer said, “I think you’re going up the right road.”

It is no surprise that Bruckheimer and the Disney team have had conversations with Margot Robbie. It was reported back in 2020 that it was developing a female-fronted film with Robbie attached to star.

Since then the film has clearly gone through multiple iterations. In October 2025, Bruckheimer shared an update during an appearance at TheWrap’s TheGrill Conference, “We had two scripts at one point, and then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one.”

Additionally, he shared that the script they were moving forward with had been worked on by Ted Elliot, who wrote the original film. However, he also revealed an additional writer had been brought on board to help with it as well.

He said, “He worked on it, and we’ve brought someone else in to fill in the blanks.”

Furthermore, he shared that Robbie was “still involved” with the franchise.

Before that he told ScreenRant in June that the next film would be a new take on the franchise, “It’ll be a new take on it.”

When asked if it would feature all new actors, he replied, “Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones — you’ll have to guess.”

In May 2024, he shared details with Entertainment Weekly about the two scripts he had in development for the franchise, “It’s two different movies. We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

The first film was from screenwriter Jeff Nathanson while the second was from Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson and has Robbie attached.

Bruckheimer explained that he believed Nathanson was close to finishing the first film, “I think he’s cracked it. He’s got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.”

