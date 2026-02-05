Pedro Pascal is reportedly replacing Joaquin Phoenix in a new woke gay propaganda film from director Todd Haynes titled De Noche.

The film, which was also written by Haynes, sees Pascal play a police officer and engage in a disordered homosexual lifestyle with a boarding school teacher played by Danny Ramirez in 1930s Los Angeles. The two apparently are targeted by “the city’s corrupt political machine and are forced to flee to Mexico.”

Haynes told Variety that the film “arises out of an era — all too relevant to our own — of domestic corruption, racial exploitation and global terror.”

“But it emerges as a testament to the inexplicable powers of desire and love to survive and overcome even the most crippling of human barriers,” he said.

Fionnuala Jamison, who is financing the film through MK2 Films added, “Few filmmakers connect with audiences as strongly as Todd Haynes.”

Jamison added that the film “is a stand-out project we are proud to be part of and share with buyers.”

This statement could not be further from the truth. The film is clearly a piece of woke propaganda aimed at normalizing, at the very least, the sin of sodomy. And thus it is attempting to erode public morals and the welfare of society. The film should not be made and if it is government authorities should ban it from being distributed.

