Star Wars and Fantastic Four actor Pedro Pascal has called for a national strike in response to ICE enforcement in Minnesota.

On January 26th, Pascal posted to Instagram, “Truth is a line of demarcation between a democratic government and authoritarian regime. Mr Pretti and Rene Good are dead. The American people deserve to know what happened.”

He accompanied this with an image reading, “Pretti Good: Reason for a National Strike.”

@pascalispunk Pedro Pascal he/him on Instagram: "Truth is a line of demarcati…

He followed that up by sharing a poster promoting a nationwide strike on January 30th. The poster states, “ICE OUT! Nationwide Shutdown! No Work. No School. No Shopping.”

@ib2_real Isaac G. Bryan on Instagram: "If we can’t get justice, SHUT IT …

The poster also directs to a website that states:

The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE’s reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN. On Friday, January 30, join a nationwide day of no school, no work and no shopping. The entire country is shocked and outraged at the brutal killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González, and Keith Porter Jr. by federal agents. While Trump and other right wing politicians are slandering them as “terrorists”, the video evidence makes it clear beyond all doubt: they were gunned down in broad daylight simply for exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation. Every day, ICE, Border Patrol and other enforcers of Trump’s racist agenda are going into our communities to kidnap our neighbors and sow fear. It is time for us to all stand up together in a nationwide shutdown and say enough is enough!

It also includes a list of organizations that have endorsed the shut down. It includes:

Somali Student Association at University of Minnesota

Ethiopian Student Association at University of Minnesota

Black Student Union at University of Minnesota

Liberian Student Association at University of Minnesota

Graduate Labor Union at University of Minnesota

Union De Vecinos

Minnesota Immigrant Movement

PUÑO

IFCO Pastors for Peace

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

50501

Community Movement Builders

ANSWER Coalition

Immigrant Rights Alliance GA

Mecha de U of U

Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE)

Engaged Defenders for Democracy

Defend Immigrant Families Campaign

LA Tenants Union

Palestinian Youth Movement

North Texas Area Labor Federation

Black Lives Matter Grassroots - Detroit

Vecinos Unidos DFW

Boston South Asian Coalition

Cleveland Sudan Network

NC Poor People’s Campaign

UE Local 1466 - United Graduate Workers of UNM

Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance (AMOR RI)

Pascal is not the only actor to endorse this national strike, Edward Norton told the LA Times, “These are not normal times. It’s like we have extrajudicial assaults on Americans and humans going on on a daily basis now. And it’s not OK. Even though all people kind of have to put one foot in front of the other and deal with the demands of the day, we cannot act like this is not happening.”

“I think what they’re doing in Minnesota with the strike needs to expand,” he said. “I think we should be talking about a national general economic strike until this is over.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared one of the posters calling for a national strike and wrote on Instagram, “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!”

@jamieleecurtis Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram: "THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY O…

Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder also wrote on Instagram, “withholding our labor and capital is our most effective leverage. national general strike spread the word!”

@hannaheinbinder @hannaheinbinder on Instagram: "withholding our labor and capit…

Voice actor Patti Harrison also posted on Instagram, “GENERAL STRIKE THIS FRIDAY JAN. 30TH in solidarity w Minneapolis & everyone else being terrorized right now.”

@party_harderson Patti Harrison on Instagram: "GENERAL STRIKE THIS FRIDAY JAN. 3…

NEXT: Ethan Hawke Claims Freedoms Are Being Taken Away By President Trump And His Administration