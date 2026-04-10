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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
5h

"those who invoke Tolkien’s stated wish for a living mythology to justify Amazon rewriting the Second Age wholesale"

This is like saying that because Italian cuisine is a living and vibrant tradition, it is acceptable to pour ketchup over dog turds and call it Spaghetti Bolognese.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3h

The testicular self over-estimation of Hollywood is collapsing under its own immense gravitational well and is threatening to become a reality devouring singularity.

If someone else could write a legendarium like Tolkien, they would have already.

It's been decades. No one has, and at the going rate, no one will. We only had one Homer, one Shakespeare, and one Tolkien.

The only mildly redeeming thing we ever got from the imitators were a few decades of Del Rey books feverishly publishing Terry Brooks immitating Tolkien (and worse) others immitating Terry Brooks immitating Tolkien.

But at least that was respectful. There's a flattery in imitation. Hollywood, however, sneers, declares it can do better, and pushes out some fecalized cinematic abortion and then goes on a press tour declaring it both stunning and brave.q

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