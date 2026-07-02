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William Johnson's avatar
William Johnson
3h

The casting choices break my suspension of disbelief and pull me out of the story. You did not even mention Page as Achilles, yeah that is believable. While I generally like Nolan and Damon, I will be avoiding this, even for free on my next transatlantic flight.

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Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
4h

Not planning to see it. I can read, and I have read the book.

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