Actor Noah Schnapp, who played Will Byers in Stranger Things, claimed that the injection of homosexual themes into the show “quite literally saved people’s lives.”

While accepting a GLAAD Award for the show, Schnapp said, “Thank you so much to the GLAAD Media Awards for recognizing our show and the importance of telling gay stories with care.”

“It means so much to see our characters like Will and Robin resonate with so many young people around the world. So thank you,” he continued. “Maya [Rudolph], Amybeth [McNulty], the entire cast and I are so honored to help tell this story about growing up and about identity and about finding the superhero strength within you. Sometimes literally. And sometimes in the quietest ways.”

From there he went on to thank the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, “A special thank you to the Duffers for having the courage to tell these stories unapologetically. Your willingness to tell these stories has quite literally saved people’s lives. So thank you.”

“This award is not just for us and our show, it’s for every young person out there who sees themselves reflected in our show and feels a little less alone,” he declared. “I hope that Will’s group hug extends beyond the screen to anyone out there who’s ever felt like they didn’t belong or they weren’t loved. If you ever felt that I hope you remember this: There is nothing wrong with you and you are not behind, you are exactly where you’re supposed to be, and you’re becoming exactly the type of person that you were meant to become. So be proud of every piece of yourself because there is no one else in the world that can be you like you can.”

In “Chapter Seven: The Bridge,” Schnapp’s character of Will Byers declares he does not like girls and that he’s a homosexual.

The scene was panned by viewers. It’s the worst rated episode of Stranger Things of all time. It currently has a rating of 5.6 on IMDb from 190,000 reviews.

Nevertheless, it was defended by the show’s creators. In an interview with Collider the show’s director Shawn Levy explained why he believes the scene is “incredibly important.”

Collider’s Steven Weintraub first slobbered over the scene saying, “One of the most important scenes of the series doesn't involve any action. It's Will telling everyone that he doesn't like girls and it is such an important scene on so many levels because a, it's him coming out to his friends, but b, it's a scene where a character is coming out essentially to the world due to the popularity of this show and how many millions upon millions of people are gonna watch this scene and possibly have their lives impacted because they've come to love Will. It might be the first person that they are sort of friends with, if you will. Talk a little bit about who actually directed this scene and the importance of getting this scene 100% right.”

Levy responded saying, “I share everything you just said. I think it is an incredibly important scene and I think that it feels really gratifying to put a scene like this in the world knowing it will connect with millions of people around the world. It was a scene that the Duffers nailed on the page early. It was always a home run piece of writing, and I talked about and rehearsed a bit with Noah [Schnapp] in advance of him shooting it because he was prepping and sweating that scene for months advanced because it was always so clearly important and also so clearly authentic and important to him for obvious reasons.”

“And so we worked a bit on the material, but the Duffers directed that scene and Noah delivers, but I think the unsung heroes of that scene, which is magnificent, are all of the other characters,” he continued. “When I first watched the cut of that scene, I wasn’t surprised that Noah knocked me out, but I was surprised by how moved I was by Charlie and Sadie [Sink] and Maya [Hawke] and all of the listeners and the love and empathy that they convey in their faces as the characters listened but also as the actors listened to their friend Noah who we’ve all known since he was 11-years-old.”

“So, to me, that scene was sort of a perfect crucible of this Stranger Things ethos, which is, yeah, it’s a job, yes, it’s a TV series, but these connections and these feelings and themes — they’re real, and they’re part of our real lives and that ends up on screen too,” he concluded.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer reacted to the backlash telling Variety, “The coming out scene is something we’ve been building to for nine years now. It was a really important scene for us, and a really important scene for Noah — not just from a thematic point of view, but also a narrative point of view.”

Ironically, he then claimed, “This show has always been about our characters overcoming evil, and in order to overcome this evil, Vecna, in so many ways, represents all the dark thoughts and the evil of society. And for our characters to overcome that, it really becomes about embracing themselves, and then also embracing one another and coming together.”

Matt Duffer added, “Right. It was the final step in Will’s journey. And Will is, in so many ways, the key to defeating Vecna.”

“Volume 1 is really about self-acceptance, right? I mean, that’s sort of step one. And then step two is Will is talking to Robin — it’s something that he wants to do. He’s trying to figure out how to come out, and he knows that he needs to do that, and that that’s the final step for him. And he finds the courage to be able to do it. And it’s really the ultimate [expletive] you to Vecna. That was the intention,” he added.

