A report came out a few days ago that Star Trek was erasing Star Trek: Discovery from canon, which is not true, though Lower Decks did imply the show is in an alternate reality.

Star Trek has been in a state that has made fans unhappy even before the Paramount+ era, with Alex Kurtzman at the helm of the franchise. Even with J.J. Abrams making the 2009 versions, it didn’t feel quite right and didn’t encapsulate the feel of exploring strange, new worlds that prior iterations of Trek had.

The 2009 universe clearly established itself as an alternate universe when Spock went back in time to trail a Romulan who blew up the planet Vulcan using red matter. The events of the universe didn’t unfold the same, though Prime Spock did his best to ensure that Kirk and Spock led their universe together.

This treatment of continuity as an alternate universe kept old fans appeased while being able to establish new stories unburdened by the rules of the original universe.

Star Trek: Lower Decks did similar with the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, though it doesn’t mean Paramount+ or Alex Kurtzman are trying to erase the show, as they’re continuing forward with spinoffs based on Discovery which are coming out in 2025.

The plotline of Lower Decks’ final season has to deal with the Cerritos closing different portals to alternate realities. Far from erasing these realities, the end of the season actuall opens up a multiversal wormhole where the Federation can launch missions to these realities to explore them, meaning all of this is fully engrained in canon even if they’re separate timelines.

Paramount has long held that everything on screen is canon to Star Trek, no stance on this matter has changed.

In the final episode of Lower Decks, the Cerritos and its crew transform multiple times as it gets caught in a rift transforming them into different universe versions of themselves. In one of these universes, we see the season 1 Star Trek: Discovery version of the Klingons, whose manners and appearance were panned by fans as not correct as they redesigned them.

Paramount eventually avoided any continuity problems by having Discovery go far into the future where it wouldn’t have to deal with any other timeline issues.

While it’s very clear via Lower Decks’ finale that Discovery is in its own universe, it’s possible Lower Decks is as well since the show underwent several multiversal transformations. Despite all of these existing, they are all still canon despite the rumors going around the internet.

Paramount+ will be doubling down on keeping the Discovery timeline alive in 2025 with a Section 31 movie and a Starfleet Academy show, which spins off from Discovery directly, even casting several of the same characters in main roles in the show.

While fans may want Discovery not to be canon, unfortunately, the powers that be are still creating Nu Trek and pushing forward with the Alex Kurtzman agenda. Lower Decks and Discovery may be over, but only time will tell if the current timeline will eventually be abandoned for something better.

