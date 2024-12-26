Fandom Pulse

Renaldo Smith
Dec 27, 2024

Everyone has their own opinions. I just wanted to stop by and say Star Trek Discovery is one of my favorite shows. I liked it because they explored more options other than Starfleet being the perfect society with all problems solved.

Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Dec 26, 2024

It's not that big of a deal. I've considered everything after Star Trek 2009 as an alternate reality. That includes Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and even Strange New Worlds.

They are all in an alternate reality. None of them effect the TOS, TNG, DS9, or Voyager timelines.

Oddly enough, I even consider Enterprise an alternate reality show, or at best, a holodeck show, as shown by the last episode.

