Nintendo of America revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 has become its fastest selling piece of hardware ever.

On X, Nintendo of America reported that the company “has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days, becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo hardware every globally.”

Nintendo of America Chief Operating Officer Doug Bowser also added, “Fans around the world are showing their enthusiasm for Nintendo Switch 2 as an upgraded way to play at home and on the go.”

READ: Splitgate 2 CEO Apologizes For Wearing "Make FPS Great Again" Hat

In May, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa revealed that the company expects to sell 15 million Nintendo Switch units for the entire fiscal year.

In a question and answer portion of Nintendo’s Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ended March 2025, Furukawa said, “We are forecasting Nintendo Switch 2 hardware sales of 15 million units for this fiscal year. We set this figure with the aim of reaching the same level of sales we achieved with Nintendo Switch in the roughly 10-month period between its launch in March 2017 and December that year.”

When one individual claimed the estimates seemed to be conservative, Furukawa replied, “The Nintendo Switch 2 hardware is priced relatively high compared to Nintendo Switch, so even if there is momentum around the launch, we know it will not be easy to keep that momentum going over the long term through the holiday season and beyond.”

READ: '007: First Light's' Younger Bond Chosen To Be "More Relatable" To "Younger Audience"

As far as software sales, he revealed the aim is to achieve 45 million in the fiscal year. However, he noted that number does not include the Mario Kart World games that come bundled with the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. If he factors the bundle in, he revealed they are expecting to sell around 52 million units.

He said, “As for Nintendo Switch 2 software, we have a sales volume forecast of 45 million units, but this figure does not include Mario Kart World units that are included in the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. When we account for software units bundled with the hardware, the forecast surpasses the roughly 52 million units of software sold for Nintendo Switch in the 10 months after its launch. In setting our software sales volume forecast, we took into consideration the fact that software publishers will have a more robust lineup than at the time of the Nintendo Switch launch, and the availability of Nintendo Switch 2 Edition titles.”

While the Nintendo Switch 2 has broken Nintendo’s hardware sales record as the fastest selling hardware for the company ever it still has a long way to go surpass the Switch’s total hardware sales, which have surpassed 152 million in less than a decade after it was released.

What do you make of the Nintendo Switch 2 sales breaking hardware records for Nintendo? Do you think it will have long-term sustainability?

NEXT: RuneScape Developer Jagex Allegedly Axed 2025 Pride Events To Focus On "What Players Wanted," Company Spokesman Affirms Commitment To Sinful LGBTQ+ Lifestyles