New rumors coming out of a test screening for Godzilla X Kong: Supernova share major plot details for the film.

ResetEra user Cooldude97 shared the details, where he first revealed that SpaceGodzilla is the main villain of the film, but he’s not the final boss per se. It’s revealed he was created by a greater threat that is teased at the end of the film.

Additionally, the film will primarily focus on Godzilla albeit Kong has more screen time than Godzilla received in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Kong also apparently gets an exo suit and the two are on good terms meaning they won’t be battling each other in this one.

Unfortunately, the film does not include Mothra, Rodan, or any of the titans from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. It does feature Suko and Shimo, but apparently Shimo “is only in it for a few minutes.”

As far as the creature designs, it reveals that SpaceGodzilla looks like the original design from the 1994 film Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. Godzilla also looks similar to his design from The New Empire.

On top of this breakdown from ResetEra, insider Mr. H Reviews shared additional details.

He noted that SpaceGodzilla plays the role of a herald for the titan that created him, “He is the Silver Surfer to Galactus, basically. … He’s supposedly heralding a bigger threat.”

Additionally, Mr H Reviews shared what he had originally heard about the film, “I had heard that there was going to be a crystalline Godzilla. … I had heard that there’s a meteor. The meteor makes Godzilla bad and turns Godzilla into SpaceGodzilla. … But I had heard this a long time ago.”

