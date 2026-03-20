A new report has revealed significant details about what Stellar Blade developer Shift Up’s next project will be.

According to Need4Games, the South Korean developer is working on a turn-based game currently titled Project Spirits that is inspired by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

The outlet’s Dante Alexandru stated, “multiple sources have been able to confirm to me that this game has become a Turn-Based with the main inspiration being Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. It became so recently, at first, I was told that it was a PVE hunting title.”

Additionally, Alexandru claimed that the game is primarily being made by the company’s Chinese development team and “employees were not that excited about the game.”

The project was initially titled Project Witches and was revealed back in May 2024 during the company’s investor presentation. However, no details about the game were released at the time.

A month later in June 2025, and the company retitled it Project Spirits and shared on its website that it was its “new flagship project, a subcultureross-platform title that embraces the concept of ‘EASTERN Fantasy.’ As a new IP following ‘Stellar Blade’ and ‘NIKKE,’ it is currently in development as a top-tier quality game for the industry, building on SHIFT UP’s proven track record and expertise in IP creation demonstrated through previous projects.”

In November 2025, it was announced that the company signed a deal with Level Infinite, the global publishing brand for Chinese conglomerate Tencent to publish the game.

A press release from Level Infinite shared, “Project Spirits is a cross-platform game for PC, consoles, and mobile developed on Unreal Engine 5, through a co-development collaboration between SHIFT UP and Tencent’s affiliate, Yongxing Interactive. Yongxing Interactive is dedicated to creating top-quality games. Its core team consists of senior members from leading game companies specializing in ACG games, bringing together solid industry experience and development capabilities.”

The companies previously collaborated with Shift Up’s mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

No other official details about the game have been released.

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