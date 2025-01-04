Dungeons & Dragons has moved into woke territory to the determinant of players in 2024’s new edition, and now a new supplement Forge of Foes by Sky Flourish turns an adventure into an “anti-colonialism” rant to further push woke politics on players.

It’s been a rough year for D&D players watching their beloved roleplaying game of questing fighting monsters turned into a political cudgel and social conditioning tool by the Hasbro corporation.

The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide infamously has incorporated BDSM fetish community practices in the game for safe spaces, having players make an X with their arms if they feel triggered by a situation and requiring a DM to stop the game and address the player in question.

The 2024 Player’s Handbook is filled with imagery of BIPOC and female characters at a margin of more than five to one for white male characters, about the direct opposite of the demographics who play the game.

One D&D race also has had its entire history removed to get rid of slavery, and then there’s the constant push to humanize orcs. One image even portrays the Orcs as a family of Mexicans, making for a completely insulting depiction of Latinos in the name of diversity.

Dungeons & Dragons came under further scrutiny after it was revealed senior designer Jason Tondro penned a forward to a history book on Dungeons & Dragons, calling Gary Gygax misogynistic and accusing him of cultural appropriation

This prompted Elon Musk to beg the question as to how much Hasbro costs for him to buy the parent company of Wizards of the Coast and save Dungeons & Dragons from all of these woke controversies.

Now, a licensed supplement has been released called Forge of Foes in “The Lazy DM’s” series from Sky Flourish has turned into an anti-white rant about colonialism to destroy players’ immersion in the game.

Former World of Warcraft lead developer Mark Kern aka Grummz posted to X about the supplement saying, “Do you like lectures in your DnD supplements? Forge of Foes, a 5e book by Sly Flourish, includes lengthy section on "anti colonialism" that it says is the greatest evil DMs must learn to deal with, and that dealing with it will make the game better. Tips include: - "Not all Gnolls" : Say "Gnoll bandits are attacking" not "Gnolls are attacking". - Focus on villainy as a choice, not a trait. Guess we can't have evil monsters anymore, it was just their socio-economic circumstances! - No heroes. Your players aren't saving anyone, that would make them seem weak. - Use "reliable sources" for cultural inspirations and try to see things from the Mindflayer's perspective, apparently. Why is tabletop absolutely infused with these useless and insulting sermons that don't belong in rulebooks?”

With his tweet, he posted a screenshot of a D&D group Scroll For Initiative from Bluesky that states the supplement has “anticolonial play” and called for Hasbro’s official 2025 Monster Manual to also address the points.

This post included a section from the supplement which said, “Use ancestries as adjectives (“Gnoll bandits are attacking villages,” rather than “Gnolls are attacking villages”) to avoid forcing narrow morality onto sapient creatures.”

It also stated, “Focus on villainy as a choice, not a biological or cultural imperative.”

Finally, Grummz posted a full page telling players how to engage in anticolonial play which includes those points and more as checklists for players on how to act more woke in the D&D settting.

With Dungeons & Dragons already facing scrutiny because of their focus on identity politics with fantasy races that make no sense, trying to force real world issues onto players who want to hunt monsters in an escapist fantasy setting, this is the last supplement that D&D needs for their brand.

What do you think of the Dungeons & Dragons The Lazy DM’s Forge of Foes supplement? Leave a comment and let us know.