Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jenner's avatar
Robert Jenner
Jan 4, 2025

Kind of ironic considering they are the ones literally colonizing D&D.

Reply
Share
Larry Denninger's avatar
Larry Denninger
Jan 5, 2025

Instead of "Gnolls are attacking villages", the next revision will read "Gnoll freedom fighters are attacking colonial settlers."

D&D has nuked the fridge.

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture