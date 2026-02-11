Christopher Judge shared what his conditions or requirements are if he is to return as Teal’c in Amazon MGM Studios’ new Stargate show.

A new Stargate series was announced back in November 2025 with Martin Gero helming it as the creator and showrunner. Gero previously worked on Stargate: Atlantis as a story editor and it was his first real job in television. It was also revealed that longtime Stargate producer and Dark Matter creator Joseph Mallozzi will be a consulting producer. He’ll be joined by fellow longtime Stargate producer and SG-1 showrunner Brad Wright.

Gero shared at the time of the announcement that the series is “not a reboot. It is a brand new chapter. It’s own unique chapter in the Stargate universe. … And so for us, it’s really important to not only have it so that the fans feel like this is my Stargate, this is the Stargate I’ve been waiting 14 years for, but a brand new audience can come in without having to have watched 350 episodes of an amazing show that they can start with episode one of a new Stargate show. And then if they love it, then they can go back and watch everything else.”

Judge, who played the Jaffa Teal’c in Stargate SG-1 and made two guest appearances in Atlantis recently discussed what it would take to have him return to his role for the new series.

He informed Dial the Gate, “I told Gero it has to make sense. I don’t want to do it for nostalgia as much as I would like to do it for nostalgia. I don’t want the need or the desire to have Teal’c back be an impediment to the show because I want it to fly on its own.”

“Teal’c had such a specific journey that I really want it to make sense and not just be, ‘Hey! There’s a blast from the past,’” he explained.

Nevertheless, he shared that he would be interested in returning, “So I’m definitely open to whatever they come up with and one way or the other I’ll be watching. For me, that’s almost enough.

“The team was great and I love the memories that I have of it and the fun we had,” he continued. “But to me the star was always the Stargate and where it could take you. So I think as long as that — and I have no doubt of this — that the true star, the Stargate is handled with loving care, I think it really can’t go wrong especially with those three at the helm.”

It shouldn’t be too hard to find a proper way to incorporate Teal’c into the new show even if in a cameo moment. Teal’c’s story ends with him and the SG-1 team defeating the last remaining Ba’al clone and enjoying a casual lunch with O’Neill. However, he does not depart SG-1, but still remains part of it and it is implied that they are still exploring the galaxy through the Stargate.

Now, one would expect that with the new series, time has passed and SG-1 has likely been retired or it has a completely new set of members. However, it would not be a stretch to see Teal’c still part of the command structure given the fact that Jaffa have longer lifespans. He could also be in some kind of advisory role. Another possibility is that he might have eventually departed SG-1 to take a greater role on the Jaffa High Council and the series could explore the fledgling Jaffa society.

NEXT: New Details About 'Supergirl' Surface Following Alleged Test Screening