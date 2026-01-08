Netflix announced that Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film based on C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia series will be titled Narnia and claimed it is Gerwig’s “singular vision to Lewis’s iconic world.”

In a blog post, the company affirmed that the film is written and directed by Gerwig and will be released in IMAX theaters in November ahead of its release to its streaming service in December.

Additionally, the company touted the film stating, “Gerwig, whose films have found fresh, original ways into beloved stories, brings her singular vision to Lewis’s iconic world explored in The Chronicles of Narnia series.”

“While details of the forthcoming film remain locked behind enchanted doors, it’ll be an adventure that invites in both longtime fans and new magic-seekers,” the company added.

Finally, it revealed that the film is being produced by Gerwig,Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, and Vincent Sieber-Smith. Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams are executive producers for the C.S. Lewis Estate and they are joined by Patty Whitcher.

The film is believed to be an adaptation of Lewis’ The Magician’s Nephew novel. The novel follows two children, Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who are tricked into using magical rings that transport them to other worlds, where they accidentally awaken the evil Queen Jadis and bring her back to London before entering a newly created land. They witness Aslan the lion singing Narnia into existence and help protect the young world from Jadis’s influence by undertaking a quest for a magical apple that also brings healing to Digory’s dying mother.

However, there are worrying signs that the film will be anything but an adaptation of the book. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said, “This is not your mother’s or your grandmother’s Narnia. The music in it is unbelievably contemporary music, which IMAX fans like, and I’m not going to say specifically, but things like Pink Floyd and The Doors, that kind of music, which people go to see in IMAX.”

Pascal had previously described it as a “very new take on Narnia. It’s all about rock and roll.”

IMAX Executive VP and Chief Content Officer Jonathan Fischer also described the film as a reimagining of Lewis’ world, “In November, we are bringing visionary filmmaker, Greta Gerwig’s bold, reimagining of the world of Narnia, exclusively to IMAX screens around the globe as a Filmed for IMAX title.”

There are also rumors that the company cast Meryl Streep to play a gender replaced Aslan. Deadline reported, “Oscar winner Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netlfix’s Narnia movie, we have confirmed with sources.”

Nexus Point News had also previously reported that “an offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion.”

Netflix originally announced it was making adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia back in October 2018. The company said in a press release, “Under the terms of a multi-year deal between Netflix and The C.S. Lewis Company, Netflix will develop classic stories from across the Narnia universe into series and films for its members worldwide.”

