Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
13m

Gaiman can try and make all kinds of excuses, but some of the victims accounts are too graphic and detailed to be fabricated; things people wouldn't think to describe unless they actually happened...

Reply
Share
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
9m

Another example of an "artist" who should possess the intelligence/sophistication for seduction, or at the very least afford consensual talent away from his family life. Nah, just another d-bag.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture