Neil Gaiman had a rough year and a half after the Tortoise Podcast broke news of several women accusing the Sandman creator of sexual abuse. He went completely dark, hired PR firms to plaster social media with bot-driven posts about his work to try to hide the stories, and now he’s come out of hiding posting a Substack of some odd “Neil Gaiman Is Innocent Project” as evidence of no wrongdoings.

When the Tortoise Podcast came out with an expose on Gaiman and his predatory behavior on young girls and fans, it was the tip of the iceberg. It started with one incident of a young girl claiming she was abused by the American Gods author—one who was his granddaughter’s age and acting as the babysitter/nanny of his child at the time. Neil Gaiman responded by saying they only cuddled in a bathtub, making the situation sound suspicious

A second fan claimed he manipulated her into an abusive relationship soon afterward. Then, a third woman came out by revealing her therapy sessions after years of alleged manipulation by Gaiman, but then Tortoise revealed the fourth and fifth accusers with very similar stories. The last may be the worst of all, as the woman alleges that Neil Gaiman blackmailed her by forcing her to do sexual acts in exchange for maintaining a place to live for her and her three daughters on his New York Estate.

The sixth woman who came out was the former massage therapist of Amanda Palmer, who detailed how Neil Gaiman flashed her in one of their appointments and implied a longer intimate relationship resulting from it, based on manipulation from the Good Omens author.

A seventh came on Reddit talking about a situation where a woman believes she was drugged at a party at his house.

In one of the Tortoise podcasts, one of the victims mentioned there were fourteen women Gaiman’s ex-wife, Amanda Palmer, was aware of who had this kind of story about his abuse. It’s increasingly like this is the case with a seventh allegation of the Sandman creator’s creepy behavior.

The first woman, Scarlett Pavlovich, eventually filed a civil lawsuit against Gaiman about the situation, which was thrown out of court last year not because of his innocence, but on jurisdictional grounds. Others have received hush money, such as the wife of the former groundskeeper who spoke out despite the NDA she was made to sign by the author to get her hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation.

Now, Neil Gaiman has broken his social media silence posting this to X and other platforms:

Neil claiming he’s just being a good dad through this whole situation is quite the turn of events when he was definitely cheating on his wife in creepy circumstances under the most generous of interpretations of what happened. He also linked to a Substack that calls itself the “Neil Gaiman Is Innocent Project,” a Substack that routinely attacks Gaiman critics with conspiracy theories and begs for donations.

On the Substack, there are many emotional pleas made, and critics are often attacked as “Alt-Right Nazis” as if some political nonsense invalidates all the strange behavior by Gaiman and the hush money paid to his alleged victims.

Besides attacking J.K. Rowling regularly as “transphobic” (which we’re not sure what that has to do with Gaiman, the page also attacks #1 bestselling biological scientist Vox Day, whose diligent research currently holds the top two spots in the biological sciences field on Amazon, by calling him a ‘right wing white supremacist anti-semite misogynist’.

What that has to do with Day’s ability to research material and present findings is unclear. It’s also unclear what it has to do with Neil Gaiman, but it’s the level of “scrutiny” this project places on what they call proving Gaiman’s innocence.

Neil Gaiman turned off comments on his X post, clearly not wanting to be able to interact with the public or have anyone scrutinize his post, which doesn’t say much other than make the same political signaling the Neil Gaiman Is Innocent Project accuses his detractors of.

It is also worth noting that this project suggests our Fandom Pulse postings are related to the Tortoise Podcast, which originally broke the story. We have never spoken woth nor interacted with the purveyors of that podcast.

Even the left-wing types weren’t having Gaiman’s response, with several quote tweets going against what the author said:

The last of which refers to multiple posts in the past Gaiman made virtue signaling to believe all female victims:

Regardless, it appears as if The Sandman creator is trying to make a comeback a year and a half in. On BlueSky, where the leftest of the left remain, they’re not having it either depsite his disabling both comments or quote tweets:

It doesn’t look like his comeback tour is going as planned.

What do you think about Neil Gaiman’s statement?

Make sure to pick up Vox Day’s new book, The Frozen Gene and learn why theories taken for granted in science don’t hold up to scrutiny.

NEXT: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Attempts To Normalize Little Kids Talking About Extreme Sex Acts