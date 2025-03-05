Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

Rubymosh
Mar 6, 2025

Loved TLOU 1 but quit playing 2 when they killed off Joel and made Ellie gay!! Will never buy their new IP with another butch, gay girl. What the hell is wrong with Druckmann??

Joseph L. Wiess
Mar 6, 2025

Druckman ran The Last of Us into the ground. It's his own fault for caving to the rainbow shit.

It's not a surprise that people won't buy the game. What is surprising is that people are watching the show.

