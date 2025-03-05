Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann provided an update on a possible third entry in the company’s The Last Of Us series indicating a third game is unlikely.

Speaking with Variety about HBO’s upcoming second season of its adaptation of the video games, Druckmann was asked about a possible third video game.

He answered, “I was waiting for this question. I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.’ This could be it.”

While Druckmann indicated it was unlikely a third game will be made, the television show’s showrunner Craig Mazin indicated that it could last another one or two seasons.

He told Variety, “It feels like we’ve got one or two more seasons. It’s getting harder to make, because every episode gets big. You don’t want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is.”

Furthermore, he seemed to indicate that a third season is likely to happen, “I’ve been feeling scared lately about like, ‘Oh, yeah, I have to start thinking about Season 3. I remember having this feeling when we were finishing Season 1, where I was like, ‘How the f**k are we going to top this?’ Now, of course, I’m like, ‘How the f**k are we going to top this?’”

While Naughty Dog does not appear to be working on a third The Last of Us game, it did recently announce Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

The game was not received well with the announcement trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel receiving over 286,000 dislikes compared to just 106,000 likes after receiving over 2.5 million views.

What do you make of Druckmann indicating that a third The Last of Us game is not happening?

