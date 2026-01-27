Actress Natalie Portman known for her roles in Star Wars, V for Vendetta, and the Thor films claimed that the Trump administration is the “worst of the worst of humanity.”

At the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah, Portman told Deadline, “What’s going in our country right now is absolutely horrific with what the federal government, Trump’s government, Kristi Noem, ICE-. What they’re doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity.”

In contrast she added, “And then we also have the best of the best of humanity for the way people are showing up for each other in community. And Americans coming out to support each other and protect each other and fight against injustice. So I could not be prouder to be American right now, by the way the Americans are acting.”

“And I could not be sadder to be American right now with the way the government is behaving,” she concluded.

@deadline Deadline on Instagram: "Natalie Portman shares her support for …

Portman, who was wearing ICE OUT and BE GOOD pins, also told Variety, “This is obviously such a joyful community celebrating film here and were so excited to be showing The Gallerist here, but we’re also at a moment in our country’s history that is quite devastating. And I think it’s impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately.

“And also the beautiful community that Americans are showing right now, showing up for each other, protecting each other, and fighting for their freedom,” she continued. “It’s a bittersweet moment to celebrate something we’re so proud of on a backdrop of our nation really in pain.”

NEXT: Kelly Marie Tran Falsely Declares “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” In Response To Benedict Wong Revealing He’s Been Listening To ‘Harry Potter’