Former Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi movie, falsely declared that “trans rights are human rights” in response to Benedict Wong revealing he’s been listening to Harry Potter audiobooks.

During an interview to promote her new film Rock Springs alongside Benedict Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, and director Vera Miao, the group was asked what books they have recently been reading. Tran initially responded, “We don’t read.”

Wong then shared, “Just listen to a lot of Harry Potter these days with my son.”

Tran then questioned if it was the new one with the full cast and a discussion began on whether that version had been released. To be clear the first three novels have already been released.

Nevertheless, after the conversation had veered away from Harry Potter, Tran brought it back up at the very end of the interview and said, “Can I say one thing before we end? I think this sort of theme of what happens when hatred turns into violence is such an important theme in our film. And I will not be able to sleep tonight if I do not say because we mentioned Harry Potter that trans rights are human rights. And I just wanted to say that.”

Trans rights are not human rights because there is no such thing as transgender. A man cannot become a woman and a woman cannot become a man.

Nevertheless, the idea of trans rights is in reality opposed to human rights as well. As Bishop Michael Burbidge notes, “It presents a view of the human person contrary to the truth.”

He explains, “From medicine, natural law, and divine revelation, we know that each person is created either male or female, from the moment of conception.”

“The claim to “be transgender” or the desire to seek “transition” rests on a mistaken view of the human person, rejects the body as a gift from God, and leads to grave harm. To affirm someone in an identity at odds with biological sex or to affirm a person's desired “transition” is to mislead that person. It involves speaking and interacting with that person in an untruthful manner,” he adds.

Additionally, Pope Leo IVX has warned against such language, In an address to members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See, His Holiness said, “It is painful to see how, especially in the West, the space for genuine freedom of expression is rapidly shrinking. At the same time, a new Orwellian-style language is developing which, in an attempt to be increasingly inclusive, ends up excluding those who do not conform to the ideologies that are fueling it. Unfortunately, this leads to other consequences that end up restricting fundamental human rights, starting with the freedom of conscience.”

